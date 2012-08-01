// ListBox.remove()

remove: function (listItem) {

delete this ._childWidths[id.get(listItem)];

this ._recalculateSize();

ListBox.superclass.remove.call( this , listItem);

},



// ToolBar.remove()

remove: function (button) {

delete this ._childWidths[id.get(button)];

this ._recalculateSize();

ToolBar.superclass.remove.call( this , button);

},



CollectionImplementation.prototype = {

add: function (child) {

this ._parentCollection.add(child);

},



remove: function (child) {

this ._parentCollection.remove(child);

},



removeAll: function () {

this ._parentCollection.removeAll();

},



/** @lends LayerCollection.prototype */

imports.util.augment(LayerCollection, imports.Collection, {

add: function (child) {

LayerCollection.superclass.add.call( this , child);

if ( typeof child.getZoomRange == 'function' ) {

this ._zoomRangeObserver.addProvider(child);

}

if ( typeof child.getCopyrights == 'function' ) {

this ._copyrightsObserver.addProvider(child);

}

if ( typeof child.getBrightness == 'function' ) {

child.events.add( 'brightnesschange' , this ._onChildBrightnessChange, this );

this ._onChildBrightnessChange();

}

},



remove: function (child) {

LayerCollection.superclass.remove.call( this , child);

if ( typeof child.getZoomRange == 'function' ) {

this ._zoomRangeObserver.removeProvider(child);

}

if ( typeof child.getCopyrights == 'function' ) {

this ._copyrightsObserver.removeProvider(child);

}

if ( typeof child.getBrightness == 'function' ) {

child.events.remove( 'brightnesschange' , this ._onChildBrightnessChange, this );

this ._onChildBrightnessChange();

}

},

Как и обещал вот тут ещё ошибки в свежем API 2.0.13Рассмотрим код нескольких функций:И т.д... Вроде бы всё корректно, что же их объединяет? Читаем пример документации

remove

{ICollection} remove(object)

Удаляет из коллекции дочерний объект.

Возвращает

ссылку на себя.А на деле получается, что функции ничего не возвращают и вызовы "по цепочке" не срабатывают. Я привёл примеры, которые быстро попались под руку, и всё это реализации ICollection. Для исправления требуется дописать одно-единственное ключевое слово, очень надеюсь на это не уйдёт ещё один месяц :)