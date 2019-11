Грег Харди Американский боец без правил

American mixed martial artist and former American football defensive end. He played college football at the University of Mississippi, and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Hardy was named to the Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro following the 2013 NFL season in which he recorded a career high 15 sacks. Hardy's 15 sacks in 2013 is currently the Carolina Panthers single season franchise record. Hardy also played for the Dallas Cowboys.