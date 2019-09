Али Рабей Иранский политик

Iranian politician and former intelligence officer. He served as the labour minister from 2013 to 2018. He was an adviser to the former President Mohammad Khatami from 1997 to 2005. On 4 August 2013, he was nominated for as minister of labour to the incumbent cabinet by Hassan Rouhani. He is also professor at Payame Noor University.