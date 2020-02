Кларида Ричард Американский экономист

American economist and Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve. He is the C. Lowell Harriss Professor of Economics and International Affairs at Columbia University and, until September 2018, Global Strategic Advisor for PIMCO. He is notable for his contributions to dynamic stochastic general equilibrium theory and international monetary economics. He is a former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and is a recipient of the Treasury Medal.