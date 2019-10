Мохаммед Баркиндо Нигерийский политик

Nigerian politician. Since 1 August 2016, he has been the Secretary General of OPEC. He previously served as Acting Secretary General in 2006, represented Nigeria on OPEC's Economic Commission Board during 1993-2008, led the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation during 2009-2010, and has headed Nigeria's technical delegation to UN climate negotiations since 1991.