http://pcs-nv.ru/%D0%BA%D0%BE%D0%BD%D1%82%D0%B0%D0%BA%D1%82%D1%8B
в файл functions.php вставил remove_filter('the_content', 'wpautop');
на старницу Контакты вставил полученый код.
<script src="http://api-maps.yandex.ru/1.1/?key=AEYb604BAAAAxZ1wTAIAAdWBhcqmvIkTXuEdZVSGkQuWXKsAAAAAAAAAAACdXw16Y6pCgjTRx6Szpp1UbwggnQ==&modules=pmap&wizard=constructor" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
YMaps.jQuery(window).load(function () {
var map = new YMaps.Map(YMaps.jQuery("#YMapsID-5055")[0]
map.setCenter(new YMaps.GeoPoint(76.513759,60.920113), 15, YMaps.MapType.PMAP);
map.addControl(new YMaps.Zoom()
map.addControl(new YMaps.ToolBar()
YMaps.MapType.PMAP.getName = function () { return "Народная"; };
map.addControl(new YMaps.TypeControl([
YMaps.MapType.MAP,
YMaps.MapType.SATELLITE,
YMaps.MapType.HYBRID,
YMaps.MapType.PMAP
], [0, 1, 2, 3])
YMaps.Styles.add("constructor#pmlbmPlacemark", {
iconStyle : {
href : "http://api-maps.yandex.ru/i/0.3/placemarks/pmlbm.png",
size : new YMaps.Point(28,29),
offset: new YMaps.Point(-8,-27)
}
}
map.addOverlay(createObject("Placemark", new YMaps.GeoPoint(76.515904,60.918693), "constructor#pmlbmPlacemark", "ПринтКомСервис")
function createObject (type, point, style, description) {
var allowObjects = ["Placemark", "Polyline", "Polygon"],
index = YMaps.jQuery.inArray( type, allowObjects),
constructor = allowObjects[(index == -1) ? 0 : index];
description = description || "";
var object = new YMaps[constructor](point, {style: style, hasBalloon : !!description}
object.description = description;
return object;
}
}
</script>
<div id="YMapsID-5055" style="width:450px;height:350px"></div>
<div style="width:450px;text-align:right;font-family:Arial"><a href="http://n.maps.yandex.ru/" style="color:#1A3DC1">Создано с помощью сервиса Яндекса Народная карта.</a></div>