Люди добрые! Скажите, что я делаю не так? Вылезает ошибка
411 Length Required
Хотя я вроде указал Content-Length.
$handle=curl_init() ;
$headers = array('Authorization: OAuth xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx', 'Content-Type: application/xml', 'Content-Length: '. strlen(urlencode('<host><
curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_URL, "https://webmaster.yandex.
curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, $headers);
curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYPEER, false);
curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYHOST, false);
curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_PUT, true);
curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, urlencode('<host><type>TXT_FILE</type></host>')
$response=curl_exec($handle);
$code=curl_getinfo($handle, CURLINFO_HTTP_CODE);
curl_close($handle);