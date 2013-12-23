Клуб API Вебмастера

PUT Запрос проверки подтверждения сайта - не работает
chrom24
23 декабря 2013, 17:26

Люди добрые! Скажите, что я делаю не так? Вылезает ошибка 

411 Length Required

Хотя я вроде указал Content-Length.



$handle=curl_init() ;

$headers = array('Authorization: OAuth xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx', 'Content-Type: application/xml', 'Content-Length: '. strlen(urlencode('<host><type>TXT_FILE</type></host>'))

curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_URL, "https://webmaster.yandex.ru/api/v2/hosts/12341234/verify");

curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, $headers);

curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYPEER, false);

curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYHOST, false);

curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);

curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_PUT, true);

curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, urlencode('<host><type>TXT_FILE</type></host>')

$response=curl_exec($handle);

$code=curl_getinfo($handle, CURLINFO_HTTP_CODE); 

curl_close($handle);

"Host is not added to the users host list" получаю по webmaster api
xcart
23 декабря 2013, 17:26

Вот код

 

function postKeys($url,$data,$headers) {

    $handle=curl_init(

    curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_URL, $url);

    curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, $headers);

    curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYPEER, false);

    curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYHOST, false);

    curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_POST, true);

    curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);

    curl_setopt($handle, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, $data);

    $response=curl_exec($handle);

    $code=curl_getinfo($handle, CURLINFO_HTTP_CODE);

    return array("code"=>$code,"response"=>$response);

    }

 

$result=postKeys('https://webmaster.yandex.ru/api/v2/hosts/'.$code.'/sitemaps/',urlencode('<sitemap><link href="http://owohho.com/sitemap.xml" /></sitemap>'), array('Authorization: OAuth '.$token)

Вот ответ
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
 <error code="INVALID_URL"><message>Host is not added to the users host list</message></error>
 
Добавление не оригинального текста через команду "Добавление оригинального текста"
Api-ivi
25 декабря 2013, 09:08

Всем привет!

Как я понимаю, добавляемый мною текст через команду "Добавления оригинального текста", может быть как оригинальным так и не оригинальным. Допустим кинопоиск до меня добавил свой текст, как оригинальный. Теперь я копирую этот же текст и пытаюсь добавить его как свой "оригинальный текст". Насколько я понимаю, при добавлении я должен получить ошибку. Так ли это?

Если так, то я хотел бы протестировать поведение своего приложения в случае добавления не оригинального текста. Т.е я хочу увидеть ситуацию, когда я получу ошибку, что мой текст не оригинален. Но проблема в том, что какие бы тексты я не пытался добавить, я получаю либо новый id, либо id текста, который я пытался добавить повторно.

Вот почему хотелось бы получить некоторый текст-шаблон, который заведомо уникален и на котором можно было бы проверить работу приложения. Может у кого-то завалялся:)?

