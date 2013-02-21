Hi
I am using the web master api and i have successfully logged in and got the access token
After getting the access token i tried to get the uid by using the/api/me (Getting The UserId)
unexpectedly i am getting the error message as ' Need rights for "webmaster:verify" '
The following is the function i am using to get the uid in PHP
function get_yandex_data($url){
echo $url;
$curl = curl_init($url);
curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_HEADER, 1);
curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYPEER, false);
curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER,array("Authorization: OAuth $this->access_token")
//curl_setopt( $curl, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, array( 'Authorization: Bearer ' . $this->access_key )
$json_response = curl_exec($curl);
echo "<pre>";
print_r($json_response);
curl_close($curl);
$response = json_decode($json_response, true);
return $response;
}
The following is the response i am getting from the API
Access Token =c09e69e3f86442cb9d6154245e46dd8f
https://webmaster.yandex.ru/api/me
HTTP/1.1 403 Forbidden
Content-Type: text/html; charset=windows-1251
Expires: Thu, 21 Feb 2013 09:10:51 GMT
Set-Cookie: yandexuid=4097835271361437551; domain=.yandex.ru; path=/; expires=Tue, 19 Jan 2038 03:14:07 GMT
Transfer-Encoding: chunked
Date: Thu, 21 Feb 2013 09:05:51 GMT
Server: lighttpd/1.4.26
Need rights for "webmaster:verify"
Can somebody guide me what the erro mean to be and how could it be rectified.
Thank You