Hi

I am using the web master api and i have successfully logged in and got the access token

After getting the access token i tried to get the uid by using the/api/me (Getting The UserId)

unexpectedly i am getting the error message as ' Need rights for "webmaster:verify" '





The following is the function i am using to get the uid in PHP





function get_yandex_data($url){

echo $url;

$curl = curl_init($url);

curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_HEADER, 1);

curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);

curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_SSL_VERIFYPEER, false);

curl_setopt($curl, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER,array("Authorization: OAuth $this->access_token")

//curl_setopt( $curl, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, array( 'Authorization: Bearer ' . $this->access_key )

$json_response = curl_exec($curl);

echo "<pre>";

print_r($json_response);

curl_close($curl);

$response = json_decode($json_response, true);

return $response;

}





The following is the response i am getting from the API





Access Token =c09e69e3f86442cb9d6154245e46dd8f

https://webmaster.yandex.ru/api/me

HTTP/1.1 403 Forbidden

Content-Type: text/html; charset=windows-1251

Expires: Thu, 21 Feb 2013 09:10:51 GMT

Set-Cookie: yandexuid=4097835271361437551; domain=.yandex.ru; path=/; expires=Tue, 19 Jan 2038 03:14:07 GMT

Transfer-Encoding: chunked

Date: Thu, 21 Feb 2013 09:05:51 GMT

Server: lighttpd/1.4.26



Need rights for "webmaster:verify"

Can somebody guide me what the erro mean to be and how could it be rectified.

Thank You