6 июля 2015, 20:00

06.07.2015

В методы CreateNewReport (Live) и GetBannersStat (Live) добавлена возможность получать в отчете данные о доходе и рентабельности рекламы.

06.07.2015

For the CreateNewReport (Live) and GetBannersStat (Live) methods, report output can now include data about ad revenue and return on investment.

30 июля 2015, 13:39

30.07.2015

API Яндекс.Директа: настройка передачи результатов торгов в новом аукционе

К концу августа в Яндекс.Директе произойдёт смена аукционной модели. В связи с этим в существующие методы API будет добавлена возможность получать новые данные о результатах торгов:

  • минимальную ставку для позиций в блоках спецразмещения и гарантированных показов, включая 2-ю позицию спецразмещения,
  • размер актуальной на данный момент списываемой цены на всех этих позициях.

Получать эти данные можно будет, если указать входной параметр AuctionBids в методах GetBanners (Live), GetBannerPhrasesFilter (Live), CreateNewForecast (Live), GetForecast (Live), Bids.get (версия 5). Методы сохраняют обратную совместимость.

Изменения описаны на странице документации.



Yandex.Direct’s API: Getting Results of the New Auction

Towards the end of August, the auction format in Yandex.Direct will be changed. Concerning this, in the existing API methods it will be possible to get new auction results data:

  • minimum bid for each position in premium placement and guaranteed placement, including the 2nd position in premium placement
  • actual price that can be charged at the moment someone clicks the ad in each of these positions

To get this new data, the AuctionBids input parameter should be added to the following methods: GetBanners (Live), GetBannerPhrasesFilter (Live), CreateNewForecast (Live), GetForecast (Live), Bids.get (version 5). The methods are backward-compatible.

A description of the changes is available in the technical documentation.

