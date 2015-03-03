3.03.2015
В методы CreateNewReport (Live) и GetBannersStat (Live) добавлена возможность получать в отчете данные о типах устройств.
В параметры кампании и группы в версии Live 4 добавлен коэффициент настройки цен на мобильных устройствах:
- В метод CreateOrUpdateCampaign (Live) добавлен входной параметр MobileBidAdjustment.
- В метод CreateOrUpdateBanners (Live) добавлен входной параметр AdGroupMobileBidAdjustment.
- В методы GetCampaignParams (Live), GetCampaignsParams (Live) добавлен результирующий параметр MobileBidAdjustment.
- В метод GetBanners (Live) добавлен результирующий параметр AdGroupMobileBidAdjustment.
Подробнее о мобильном коэффициенте см. в разделе Управление показами на мобильных устройствах в помощи Директа.
Added a coefficient for setting bids on mobile devices:
- Added the MobileBidAdjustment input parameter to the CreateOrUpdateCampaign (Live) method.
- Added the AdGroupMobileBidAdjustment input parameter to the CreateOrUpdateBanners (Live) method.
- Added the MobileBidAdjustment output parameter to the GetCampaignParams (Live) and GetCampaignsParams (Live) methods.
- Added the AdGroupMobileBidAdjustment output parameter to the GetBanners (Live) method.
For more information on the coefficient, see the section Setting bids on mobile devices in the Help for Direct.