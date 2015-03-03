API Яндекс.Директа

март 2015
Новости API / API News
3 марта 2015, 17:28

3.03.2015

В методы CreateNewReport (Live) и GetBannersStat (Live) добавлена возможность получать в отчете данные о типах устройств.

В параметры кампании и группы в версии Live 4 добавлен коэффициент настройки цен на мобильных устройствах:

 

Подробнее о мобильном коэффициенте см. в разделе Управление показами на мобильных устройствах в помощи Директа.

 

Added the ability to get information about device types in the report for the CreateNewReport (Live) and GetBannersStat (Live) methods.
Added a coefficient for setting bids on mobile devices:
For more information on the coefficient, see the section Setting bids on mobile devices in the Help for Direct.

 

news,новости
Новости API / API News
23 марта 2015, 18:33

23.03.2015
В метод GetBannersStat (Live) добавлена возможность получать в отчете среднюю позицию показов объявления и среднюю позицию кликов по объявлению.

 

23.03.2015
The GetBannersStat (Live) method has an added feature for including the average position of ad displays and the average position of ad clicks in the report.

 

news,новости