It is now possible to get bidding results for a new auction: the minimum bid for each position and the actual CPC for each position.

Added the AuctionBids input parameter to the GetBanners (Live) method. If this parameter is set to Yes, the method returns the AuctionBids array.

GetBannerPhrasesFilter (Live) returns the AuctionBids array if the FieldsNames parameter is set to the value AuctionBids.

Note. The GetBannerPhrases (Live) method does not return the AuctionBids array.

Added the AuctionBids input parameter to the CreateNewForecast (Live) method. If this parameter is set to Yes, the report returned by the GetForecast (Live) method will contain the AuctionBids array.

Bids.get method in the Bids service (API version 5): if the FieldsNames input parameter is set to AuctionBids, the method returns the AuctionBids array.

Added the MaintainNetworkCPC campaign parameter to the methods CreateOrUpdateCampaign (Live), GetCampaignParams (Live), and GetCampaignsParams (Live).