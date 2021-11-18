English version below

Яндекс.Игры х Defold: объявляем game jam

Всем привет! Совсем недавно мы писали про Game jam, напоминаем, что заявки принимаем до 1 декабря 2021: заливайте свои игры на движке Defold и попробуйте побороться за призы в трех номинациях «Выбор пользователей», «Выбор Яндекса» и «Выбор Defold».

В качестве призов — игровые консоли, iPhone 12, фичеринг на платформе, бонусы на рекламу и многое другое!

Полный список призов и правила участия смотрите здесь

________________________________________________________________________________

Yandex.Games x Defold: announcing game jam!

Hi all.

Just recently, we told you about the Game jam. Now, this is a reminder that we are accepting applications until December 1, 2021: upload your games on the Defold engine and try to compete for prizes in three nominations: «Users' Choice», «Yandexʼs Choice», and «Defoldʼs Choice».

Prizes include gaming consoles, iPhone 12, featuring your game on the platform, bonuses for advertising, and much more!

Visit the link to see the full list of prizes and the rules of participation.

