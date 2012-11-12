Добавление "балуна" в Yandex Map Kit

Здравствуйте. Пытаюсь используя сэмплы Yandex Map Kit сделать добавление балуна по нажатию кнопки. Необходимо чтоб балун появлялся именно на текущей позиции GPS, а затем уже передвигать его куда нужно. Код таков:

public class MainActivity extends Activity implements OnMyLocationListener {

MyLocationItem myLocationItem ;

MapController mMapController ;

LinearLayout mView ;

OverlayManager mOverlayManager ;



@ Override

public void onCreate ( Bundle savedInstanceState ) {

super . onCreate ( savedInstanceState ) ;

setContentView ( R. layout . main ) ;



final MapView mapView = ( MapView ) findViewById ( R. id . map ) ;

mapView. showBuiltInScreenButtons ( true ) ;

mMapController = mapView. getMapController ( ) ;

// add listener

mMapController. getOverlayManager ( ) . getMyLocation ( ) . addMyLocationListener ( this ) ;

mView = ( LinearLayout ) findViewById ( R. id . view ) ;

}







public void showObject ( ) {

// Load the required resources

Resources res = getResources ( ) ;

float density = getResources ( ) . getDisplayMetrics ( ) . density ;

int offsetX = ( int ) ( - 7 * density ) ;

int offsetY = ( int ) ( 20 * density ) ;

// Create a layer of objects for the map

DragAndDropOverlay overlay = new DragAndDropOverlay ( mMapController ) ;

// Create an object for the layer

DragAndDropItem drag1Item = new DragAndDropItem ( new GeoPoint ( ( int ) ( myLocationItem. getGeoPoint ( ) . getLat ( ) * 1E6 ) , ( int ) ( myLocationItem. getGeoPoint ( ) . getLon ( ) * 1E6 ) ) , res. getDrawable ( R. drawable . drag1 ) ) ;

// Set offsets of the image to match the balloon tail with the specified GeoPoint

drag1Item. setOffsetX ( offsetX ) ;

drag1Item. setOffsetY ( offsetY ) ;

// Make the object draggable

drag1Item. setDragable ( true ) ;

// Create a balloon model for the object

BalloonItem balloonDrar1 = new BalloonItem ( this ,drag1Item. getGeoPoint ( ) ) ;

balloonDrar1. setText ( getString ( R. string . drag ) ) ;

// Set the additional balloon offset

balloonDrar1. setOffsetX ( offsetX ) ;

// Add the balloon model to the object

drag1Item. setBalloonItem ( balloonDrar1 ) ;

// Add the object to the layer

overlay. addOverlayItem ( drag1Item ) ;

// Add the layer to the map

mOverlayManager. addOverlay ( overlay ) ;

}



public void onMyButtonClick ( View view )

{

showObject ( ) ;

// выводим сообщение

Toast. makeText ( this , "Передвигайте точку" , Toast. LENGTH_SHORT ) . show ( ) ;

}

}



