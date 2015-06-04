Интеграция с GWT - поставить Placemark

Получается загрузить карту, сменить центр. Но при работе с PlaceMark возникает ошибка
function GeoObject (feature, options) {this.geometry = componentCastGeometry(feature && feature.geometry);this.properties = componentCastProperties(feature && feature.properties);this.state = new DataManager();this.options = new OptionManager(options, null, 'geoObject', geoObjectOptionMapper);this.events = new EventManager({context: this});this._geoObjectComponent = this.createGeoObjectComponent(); //<-------------- Здесь}
Ловлю
SCRIPT438: Объект не поддерживает свойство или метод "createGeoObjectComponent"combine.xml, строка 26381 символ 9
т.е. каким то образом этот конструктор вызывается когда в this нет методов определных в defineClass
Некотрые цитаты из gwt кода:
ScriptInjector.setWindow(ScriptInjector.TOP_WINDOW).setCallback(new Callback<Void, Exception>() {@Overridepublic void onFailure(Exception reason) {ErrorHandler.handle(reason);}@Overridepublic void onSuccess(Void result) {initJs(id);}}).inject();//...protected native void initJs(String id) /*-{var ymaps = $wnd.ymaps;ymaps.ready(init);var _this = this;function init() {_this.@ru.cft.qpay.admin.webapp.client.ui.widget.YandexMapWidget::map = new ymaps.Map(id, {center: [55.76, 37.64],zoom: 7});_this.@ru.cft.qpay.admin.webapp.client.ui.widget.YandexMapWidget::setReady()();}}-*/;//...
protected native void setMarker(double latitude, double longitude)/*-{var ymaps = $wnd.ymaps;var placeMark = ymaps.Placemark([latitude, longitude]);this.@ru.cft.qpay.admin.webapp.client.ui.widget.YandexMapWidget::map.geoObjects.add(placeMark);}-*/;