Это мой первый опыт строительства карты, не претендую на оригинальность. Не бить и не оскорблять. Опыт брал в свободных источниках, компилировал и "допиливал".

Задача: от местоположения пользователя, которое сервис геолокации определяет автоматически, строим маршрут до каждого отдельного объекта (на каждой отдельной странице сайта).



Вот как это выглядит: жмите кнопку "Схема проезда" http://comfort.маршрут22. рф/index.php?route=produc t/product&path=18&product _id=28

Сразу понятно, что конечная точка маршрута неизменна для каждого объекта, поэтому она задается в БД и выводится через переменную в скрипты Яндекс.Карт



Код с небольшими комментариями



navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(showMap, handleError);

// сначала определение местоположения пользователя, далее варианты сценария в случае типичных ошибок



function handleError(err) {

document.getElementById('map').innerHTML = err.message;

myCoords = [53.35, 83.76];

myZoom = 10;

ymaps.ready(init);

console.log(err);

}



// теперь задаем вариант развития событий в случае успешного определения местоположения



var myMap, route;

var myCoords = [];

var myZoom = 10;

function init () {

myMap = new ymaps.Map('map', {

center: myCoords,

zoom: 10,

controls: ['smallMapDefaultSet']

});

}



function showMap(position) {

if (position == undefined) {

myCoords = [51.3760, 83.5803];

myZoom = 10;

} else {

myCoords.push(position.coords.latitude);

myCoords.push(position.coords.longitude);

myZoom = 16;

}

/*ymaps.ready(init)*/;



// этот фрагмент пришлось закомментировать в данном примере, так как на сайте выводится 2 карты, и в диалоговом окошке

// выпрыгивало 2 карты



// если геолокация успешно "засекла" пользователя, то вариант № 1:



$('#search_route').submit(function () {

var start = [position.coords.latitude, position.coords.longitude];

var end = [<?php echo $geolocation; ?>];

// вот эта команда на PHP [<?php echo $geolocation; ?>] выводит геокоординаты из базы данных сайта



ymaps.route([

// При построении маршрута "посещаем" заданные точки

[start], [end]], {

// Опции маршрутизатора

mapStateAutoApply: true // автоматически позиционировать карту

}).then(function (router) {

route && myMap.geoObjects.remove(route);

route = router;

myMap.geoObjects.add(route);

$("#resmarshrut").append('Расстояние: '+route.getHumanLength());

$("#time").append('

Время в пути: '+route.getJamsTime()/60+' мин.');

}, function (error) {

alert("Возникла ошибка: " + error.message);

});

return false;

});



// если геолокация не работает либо очень сильно ошибается, пользователю предлагаем вручную ввести свой адрес - вариант № 2

$('#search_route2').submit(function () {

var start2 = $("#start2").val();

var end2 = [<?php echo $geolocation; ?>];

ymaps.route([

// Список точек, которые необходимо посетить

[start2], [end2]], {

// Опции маршрутизатора

mapStateAutoApply: true // автоматически позиционировать карту

}).then(function (router) {

route && myMap.geoObjects.remove(route);

route = router;

myMap.geoObjects.add(route);

$("#resmarshrut2").append('Расстояние: '+route.getHumanLength());

$("#time2").append('

Время в пути: '+route.getJamsTime()/60+' мин.');

}, function (error) {

alert("Возникла ошибка: " + error.message);

});

return false;

});

}





В таком виде это заработало!

Теперь HTML (учитываем то, что карта вызывается в диалоговом (некоторые говорят - модальном) окне ):

<code><a class="button" href="#" data-reveal-id="myModal">Схема проезда</a>



<div id="myModal" class="reveal-modal">

<div class="hero-unit">

<div class="container-fluid">

<div class="row-fluid">

<div class="span9" style="line-height:20px;">

<p class="lead" style="color: #08C; margin: 10px 0px 5px;"><strong>Построение маршрута от Вас до выбранного объекта</strong></p>

</div>

</div>



<div class="row-fluid" style="line-height:10px;">

<div class="btn-toolbar">

<table width="98%" border="0" cellpadding="0">

<tbody>

<tr>

<form id="search_route"><td width="205"><input type="submit" class="btn btn-success" value="Проложить маршрут"/></td>

<td><div id="resmarshrut" style="margin: 10px 0px 5px;"></div></td>

<td><div id="time" style="margin: 4px 0px 8px;"></div></td>

</form>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>

</div>

</div>



<div class="row-fluid">

<div id="map"></div>

</div>

<form id="search_route2">

<p class="lead" style="color: #EA4A1E; margin: 10px 0px 5px;"><strong>Если произошла ошибка, введите свой почтовый адрес в этой строке </strong></p>

<table width="98%" border="0" cellpadding="0">

<tbody>

<tr>

<td width="185">

<input id="start2" type="text" value="Здесь укажите адрес" style="width: 350px; margin: 10px 0px 5px;">

</td>

<td width="360">

<input type="submit" class="btn btn-danger" value="Проложить маршрут"/>

</td>

</tr>

<tr>

<td width="300">

<div id="time2" style="margin: 10px 0px 5px; font-size: medium;">

</td>

<td width="230">

<div id="resmarshrut2" style="margin: 10px 0px 5px; font-size: medium;"></div>

</td>

</tr>

</tbody>

</table>

</form>

</div>

</div>

<a class="close-reveal-modal">×</a>

</div>

</code>



CSS и дополнительный Джава-скрипт для вывода окошка не буду описывать.

и так много слов.