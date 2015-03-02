function SearchAddress(map, form) {
this._model = new SearchAddress.Model(map);
this._formView = new SearchAddress.FormView(form);
this._mapView = new SearchAddress.MapView(map);
this._attachHandlers();
}
SearchAddress.prototype = {
constructor: SearchAddress,
_attachHandlers: function () {
this._formView.events
.on('searchrequest', $.proxy(this._onSearchRequest, this));
},
_detachHandlers: function () {
this._formView.events
.off();
},
_onSearchRequest: function (e) {
var promise = this._model.search(e.query);
this._mapView
.clear();
promise.then(
$.proxy(this._onSearchSuccess, this),
$.proxy(this._onSearchError, this)
);
},
_onSearchSuccess: function (result) {
if(this._model.getResult()) {
this._mapView
.render(result);
}
else {
this._formView
.showMessage("Ничего не найдено.");
}
},
_onSearchError: function (e) {
this._formView.showMessage(
this._model.getError()
);
},
getModel: function () {
return this._formModel;
}
};
SearchAddress.MapView = function (map) {
this._map = map;
this._point = null;
};
SearchAddress.MapView.prototype = {
constructor: SearchAddress.MapView,
render: function (results) {
var metaData = results.metaData.geocoder,
result = results.geoObjects.get(0),
balloonContent = '<p><small>по запросу:</small> <em>' + metaData.request + '</em></p>' +
'<p><small>найдено:</small> <strong>' + result.properties.get('text') + '</strong></p>';
this._point = new ymaps.Placemark(result.geometry.getCoordinates(), {
balloonContentBody: balloonContent
});
this._map.geoObjects
.add(this._point);
this._setMapBounds(result.properties.get('boundedBy'));
return this;
},
clear: function () {
if(this._point) {
this._map.geoObjects
.remove(this._point);
this._point = null;
}
return this;
},
getPoint: function () {
return this._point;
},
_setMapBounds: function (bounds) {
this._map.setBounds(bounds, {
checkZoomRange: true,
duration: 200,
callback: ymaps.util.bind(this._onSetMapBounds, this)
});
},
_onSetMapBounds: function () {
this._point.balloon
.open();
}
};
SearchAddress.FormView = function (form) {
this._form = form;
this._controls = form.find('.control-group');
this._message = form.find('.help-inline');
this._input = form.find('.search-query');
this.events = $({});
this._attachHandlers();
};
SearchAddress.FormView.prototype = {
constructor: SearchAddress.FormView,
_attachHandlers: function () {
this._form
.on('submit', $.proxy(this._onFormSubmit, this));
this._input
.on('keydown', $.proxy(this._onInputChange, this))
.typeahead({
source: $.proxy(this._dataSource, this),
items: this.getSuggestConfig().limit,
minLength: 3
});
},
_detachHandlers: function () {
this._form
.off("submit");
this._input
.off();
},
_onFormSubmit: function (e) {
e.preventDefault();
var value = this._input.val();
if(value) {
this.events.trigger($.Event('searchrequest', {
query: value
}));
}
else {
this.showMessage('Задан пустой поисковый запрос.');
}
},
_onInputChange: function (e) {
this.hideMessage();
},
showMessage: function (text) {
this._controls
.addClass('error');
this._message
.removeClass('invisible')
.text(text);
},
hideMessage: function () {
this._controls
.removeClass('error');
this._message
.addClass('invisible')
.text('');
},
_dataSource: function (query, callback) {
var config = this.getSuggestConfig(),
request = $.extend({ query: query }, config);
$.ajax({
url: config.url,
dataType: 'jsonp',
data: request,
context: this,
success: function (json) {
var results = [];
for(var i = 0, len = json.result.length; i < len; i++) {
var result = json.result[i],
parent = result.parents && result.parents[0];
results.push(
(parent && (parent.name + ' ' + parent.type + ', ') || '') +
result.type + ' ' + result.name
);
}
callback(results);
}
});
},
getSuggestConfig: function () {
return {
url: 'http://kladr-api.ru/api.php',
contentType: 'city',
withParent: 1,
limit: 5,
token: '52024d6c472d040824000221',
key: '6cf033712aa73a4a26db39d72ea02bb682c8e390'
};
}
};
SearchAddress.Model = function (map) {
this._map = map;
this._result = null;
this._error = null;
};
SearchAddress.Model.prototype = {
constructor: SearchAddress.Model,
search: function (request) {
var promise = ymaps.geocode(request, this.getDefaults());
this.clear();
promise.then(
$.proxy(this._onSearchSuccess, this),
$.proxy(this._onSearchFailed, this)
);
return promise;
},
clear: function () {
this._result = null;
this._error = null;
},
_onSearchSuccess: function (result) {
this._result = result.geoObjects.get(0);
},
_onSearchFailed: function (error) {
this._error = error;
},
getDefaults: function () {
return {
results: 1,
boundedBy: this._map.getBounds()
};
},
getResult: function () {
return this._result;
},
getError: function () {
return this._error;
}
};