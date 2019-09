Due to popular demand from English speaking users of Russian WiFi hotspots, an English version of Yandex.WiFi site has come out - it fully duplicates the Russian version in its structure and exists to make life and communications easier for our international friends. We'd like to remind, that Yandex.WiFi - is a great technology, which allows you to come in to a restaurant, order your sandwich and while you are waiting for your order, turn on your laptop to browse the Internet and check your e-mail - absolutely free. Bon Internet! Dmitriy Shilov, Yandex.WiFi project manager