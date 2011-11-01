#!/usr/bin/env python



import os

import time

import re

import urllib . request

import json

import argparse



user_url = "http://api-fotki.yandex. ru/api/users/{}/albums/?f ormat=json"

album_url = "http://api-fotki.yandex. ru/api/users/{}/album/{}/ photos/?format=json"



CREATED = 1

PUBLISHED = 2



def grab ( user_id , album_id , dest , use_title , use_date ) :

url = album_url . format ( user_id , album_id )

album = json . loads ( urllib . request . urlopen ( url ) . read ( ) . decode ( "utf-8" ) )

if not "entries" in album :

return

album_dir = os . path . join ( dest , album [ "title" ] )

if not os . path . isdir ( album_dir ) :

os . makedirs ( album_dir )

print ( 'Downloading album "{}" (id: {})...' . format ( album [ "title" ] , album_id ) )

for image in album [ "entries" ] :

if use_date = = CREATED and "created" in image :

t = time . mktime ( time . strptime ( image [ "created" ] , "%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%SZ" ) )

elif use_date = = PUBLISHED :

t = time . mktime ( time . strptime ( image [ "published" ] , "%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%SZ" ) )

else :

t = time . time ( )

if use_title and image [ "title" ] . lower ( ) not in [ "" , ".jpg" ] :

filename = os . path . join ( album_dir , image [ "title" ] )

if not image [ "title" ] . lower ( ) . endswith ( ".jpg" ) :

filename + = ".jpg"

if os . path . exists ( filename ) :

print ( '"{}" already exists. Skipped.' . format ( filename ) )

continue

try :

f = open ( filename , mode = "wb" )

f . write ( urllib . request . urlopen ( image [ "img" ] [ "orig" ] [ "href" ] ) . read ( ) )

f . close ( )

os . utime ( filename , ( time . time ( ) , t ) )

continue

except IOError :

pass

filename = os . path . join ( album_dir , re . search ( "\d+$" , image [ "id" ] ) . group ( ) + ".jpg" )

if os . path . exists ( filename ) :

print ( '"{}" already exists. Skipped.' . format ( filename ) )

continue

try :

f = open ( filename , mode = "wb" )

f . write ( urllib . request . urlopen ( image [ "img" ] [ "orig" ] [ "href" ] ) . read ( ) )

f . close ( )

os . utime ( filename , ( time . time ( ) , t ) )

except IOError :

print ( '"{}" cannot be saved. Skiped.' . format ( filename ) )



if __name__ = = "__main__" :

parser = argparse . ArgumentParser ( description = "Downloads albums from Yandex.Fotki. Skips files that already exist." )

parser . add_argument ( "user" )

parser . add_argument ( "-a" , "--albums" , nargs = "*" , metavar = "ID" , help = "list of album ids to proceed (download all if empty, prompt for every album if the argument is omitted)" )

parser . add_argument ( "-d" , "--dest" , default = "" , metavar = "DIR" , help = "output directory" )

parser . add_argument ( "-t" , "--use-title" , action = "store_true" , help = "use title as file name (if possible)" )

date_group = parser . add_mutually_exclusive_group ( )

date_group . add_argument ( "-c" , "--use-cdate" , dest = "use_date" , action = "store_const" , const = CREATED , help = "use creation date as modification date (if available)" )

date_group . add_argument ( "-p" , "--use-pdate" , dest = "use_date" , action = "store_const" , const = PUBLISHED , help = "use publishing date as modification date" )

args = parser . parse_args ( )



url = user_url . format ( args . user )

user = json . loads ( urllib . request . urlopen ( url ) . read ( ) . decode ( "utf-8" ) )

if "entries" in user :

for album in user [ "entries" ] :

if album [ "imageCount" ] = = 0 :

continue

album_id = re . search ( "\d+$" , album [ "id" ] ) . group ( )

if ( args . albums is None and input ( 'Download album "{}" (id: {})? ' . format ( album [ "title" ] , album_id ) ) in [ "y" , "Y" ] ) or ( args . albums is not None and ( args . albums = = [ ] or album_id in args . albums ) ) :

grab ( args . user , album_id , args . dest , args . use_title , args . use_date )