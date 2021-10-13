Рекламируйте отдельные уровни

English version below

Привет! Мы запустили новый формат рекламы игр — фиды с игровыми уровнями. Теперь мы можем рекламировать отдельные уровни игр и привлекать больше заинтересованных игроков в ваши проекты. И это абсолютно бесплатно для разработчика!

Что это дает?

Мы протестировали фиды и выяснили, что конверсии часто увеличиваются вдвое по сравнению с обычной ТГО-рекламой, и еще вдвое увеличивается среднее время сессии.

Как это сделать?

1. Разбить игру на этапы-уровни, чтобы каждый уровень был доступен по диплинку (проброс уровня внутрь игры рекомендуется делать через параметр payload

2. Сделать скриншот для каждого уровня и добавить описание к этому скриншоту: что надо сделать и любую другую мотивирующую информацию.

3. Все это сформировать по гайдам в фид для РСЯ, формат должен строго соответствовать требованиям к фиду

Рекомендуем попробовать!

Присылайте на games-partners@yandex-team.ru

Advertise game levels!

Hey guys! We have launched a new advertising format for games — feeds with game levels. Now you can advertise a specific level of the game and attract more curious gamers. And itʼs completely free for the developer!

Why do it?

We tested feeds and found that conversions doubled on average compared to regular TGO ads, and the average session time doubled too!

How to do it?

1. Split the game into stages (levels) so that each level is available via a deep link (we recommend to forward the level to the game through the payload parameter)

2. Take a screenshot of each level and add a description to this screenshot: what to do and any other motivating information.

3. And compile all this according to the guides for the feed for YAN, the format must strictly comply with the requirements for the feed

Try it now and send to games-partners@yandex-team.ru

