Здравствуйте. Столкнулся с проблемой.

Не понимаю как запилить Яндекс поиск по сайту на cast cms.

Там все .tpl

есть файл index.tpl.



{base->Get|local from=$currID field=type assign=page_type}

<!DOCTYPE html>

<html>

<head>

{include file=head.tpl}

</head>

<body>

<div id="top-panel">

<div class="wrapper">

{include file=menu_main.tpl}

{include file=content_search_form.tpl}

<div class="clear"></div>

</div>

</div>

<div id="wrapper">

{include file=header.tpl}

{include file=header_novelty.tpl}

<div id="body">

{include file=menu_breadcrumb.tpl}

<div class="project-gallery-link">

<a href="{base->GetUrl from=projects}">

{base->Get|local from=projects field=title_on_site}

</a>

</div>

<div class="clear"></div>

<div id="col-l">

{include file=content_catalog_filter.tpl}

{include file=menu_catalog.tpl}

<hr>

{include file=menu_other.tpl}

</div>

<div id="col-r">

{include file=content_title.tpl}

{include file=content.tpl}

</div>

<div class="clear"></div>

{if $args.chapter == index}

{include file=content_index_manufacturer.tpl}

{/if}

</div>

</div>

<div id="footer">

<div class="wrapper">

{include file=footer.tpl}

</div>

</div>

</body>

</html>





Есть файл content_search_form.tpl

{strip}

<form method="GET" action="{link chapter=search}">

<div>

<input type="text" name="q" value="" placeholder="{GetMessage for='Поиск'}">

<input type="submit" name="" value="">

</div>

</form>

{/strip}







Есть еще 1 файл content_search.tpl



{if $args.q}

{* ФОРМА имя поля q. Метод _GET *}



{assign var=count_on_page value=20}

{assign var=page value=$args.param2|default:1}

{base->GetSearchCount query=$args.q assign=total}

{if !$args.all}

{math equation='ceil(x/y)' x=$total y=$count_on_page assign=count_page}

{math equation='ceil(x*y)' x=$page-1 y=$count_on_page assign=start}

{else}

{assign var=count_on_page value=$total}

{assign var=count_page value=1}

{assign var=start value=0}

{/if}

{base->GetSearch query=$args.q limit=$start,$count_on_page assign=arItems}

{if $arItems}

<p>{GetMessage for='Поиск по запросу: <b>%phrase%</b>. Всего найдено совпадений: <b>%total%</b></p>' phrase=$args.q|escape total=$total}

<p> </p>

<div class="news-list">

<table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0">

{foreach from=$arItems item=arItem name=list}

<tr>

<td valign="top">{math equation="x+(y*z)" x=$smarty.foreach.list.iteration y=$count_on_page z=$page-1}.</td>

<td width="10"></td>

<td valign="top">

<div class="news-item" style="margin-top:0;">

<div><a href="{$arItem.link}" class="title">{$arItem.title}</a></div>

<div>{$arItem.content}</div>

</div>

</td>

</tr>

{/foreach}

</table>

</div>

{include file=content_navi.tpl.html}

{else}

<p>{GetMessage for='По запросу <b>%param%</b> ничего не найдено.' param=$args.q|escape}</p>

<p> </p>

{GetMessage for='SEARCH_RECOMENDS'}

{/if}

{else}

{* Первоночальна форма *}

{/if}





Хочется вместо поиска который есть сейчас (ужас) поставиить ЯППС.





Вот описал как понял, Файлов там конечно штук 20, но я думаю химичить нужно именно с этими .