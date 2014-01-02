Клуб Яндекс.Поиска для сайта

январь 2014
Установка ЯППС На cast cms
Юрий
2 января 2014, 00:21

Здравствуйте. Столкнулся с проблемой.
Не понимаю как запилить Яндекс поиск по сайту  на cast cms.

Там все .tpl
есть файл index.tpl.

{base->Get|local from=$currID field=type assign=page_type}
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    {include file=head.tpl}
</head>
<body>  
    <div id="top-panel">
        <div class="wrapper">
            {include file=menu_main.tpl}
            {include file=content_search_form.tpl}
            <div class="clear"></div>
        </div>
    </div>
    <div id="wrapper">
        {include file=header.tpl}
        {include file=header_novelty.tpl}
        <div id="body">
            {include file=menu_breadcrumb.tpl}
            <div class="project-gallery-link">
                <a href="{base->GetUrl from=projects}">
                    {base->Get|local from=projects field=title_on_site}
                </a>
            </div>
            <div class="clear"></div>
            <div id="col-l">
                {include file=content_catalog_filter.tpl}
                {include file=menu_catalog.tpl}
                <hr>
                {include file=menu_other.tpl}
            </div>
            <div id="col-r">
                {include file=content_title.tpl}
                {include file=content.tpl}
            </div>
            <div class="clear"></div>
            {if $args.chapter == index}
                {include file=content_index_manufacturer.tpl}
            {/if}
        </div>
    </div>
    <div id="footer">
        <div class="wrapper">
            {include file=footer.tpl}
        </div>
    </div>
</body>
</html>

 

 



Есть файл content_search_form.tpl
{strip}
    <form method="GET" action="{link chapter=search}">
        <div>
            <input type="text" name="q" value="" placeholder="{GetMessage for='Поиск'}">
            <input type="submit" name="" value="">
        </div>
    </form>
{/strip}

 


Есть еще 1 файл content_search.tpl

{if $args.q}
    {* ФОРМА имя поля q. Метод _GET *}
   
    {assign var=count_on_page value=20}
    {assign var=page value=$args.param2|default:1}
    {base->GetSearchCount query=$args.q assign=total}
    {if !$args.all}
        {math equation='ceil(x/y)' x=$total y=$count_on_page  assign=count_page}
        {math equation='ceil(x*y)' x=$page-1 y=$count_on_page assign=start}
    {else}
        {assign var=count_on_page value=$total}
        {assign var=count_page value=1}
        {assign var=start value=0}
    {/if}
    {base->GetSearch query=$args.q limit=$start,$count_on_page assign=arItems}
    {if $arItems}
        <p>{GetMessage for='Поиск по запросу: <b>%phrase%</b>. Всего найдено совпадений: <b>%total%</b></p>' phrase=$args.q|escape total=$total}
        <p>&nbsp;</p>
        <div class="news-list">
            <table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0">
            {foreach from=$arItems item=arItem name=list}
                <tr>
                    <td valign="top">{math equation="x+(y*z)" x=$smarty.foreach.list.iteration y=$count_on_page z=$page-1}.</td>
                    <td width="10"></td>
                    <td valign="top">
                        <div class="news-item" style="margin-top:0;">
                            <div><a href="{$arItem.link}" class="title">{$arItem.title}</a></div>
                            <div>{$arItem.content}</div>
                        </div>
                    </td>
                </tr>
            {/foreach}
            </table>
        </div>
        {include file=content_navi.tpl.html}
    {else}
        <p>{GetMessage for='По запросу <b>%param%</b> ничего не найдено.' param=$args.q|escape}</p>
        <p>&nbsp;</p>
        {GetMessage for='SEARCH_RECOMENDS'}
    {/if}
{else}
    {* Первоночальна форма *}
{/if}


Хочется вместо поиска который есть сейчас (ужас) поставиить ЯППС.


Вот описал как понял, Файлов там конечно штук 20, но я думаю химичить нужно именно с этими .

9 комментариев
cast,установка поиска
Вставить поиск в свое программное обеспечение
volkov.godzilla
8 января 2014, 12:16

Всем привет. Я разрабатываю ПО. Мне бы хотелось узнать как сделать поиск яндекс в свое ПО. Например человек вводит поисковой запрос с поиск (в моем программе) и у него открывается браузер с моей партнеркой от яндекса. Суть вопроса как сгенерировать такова вида ссылку.

1 комментарий
установка поиска,ПО
Как быть со страницами которые не в индексе
k.sarancev
11 января 2014, 17:28

Есть 15 000 карточек товаров. Причем, 90% из них закрыты от индексации в robots.txt, поскольку не заполнены. По мере заполнения они становятся доступны роботу. В индексе сейчас только страницы категорий товаров. Ну и часть товаров тоже...

Хочу поставить яндекс-поиск на сайт. Как быть? Открывать для индексации пустые страницы с ценой и заголовком? Не повредит ли это моему сайту в плане seo?!

29 комментариев
О поисковых темах
lestnitsa-ru
20 января 2014, 16:35

Добрый день!

Я создал поисковую тему и сегодня она была промодерирована и получила идентификатор 4003129. Я попробовал использовать поиск через ЯндексXML, добавляя в запрос " cat:13003129"—возвращается пустой результат.

Пробовал искать вручную на сайте Яндекса, добавляя " cat:13003129" прямо в запрос—снова "Ничего не найдено".

Что я делаю не так?

10 комментариев
поисковая тема
Как грамотно расположить форму поиска?
Web
21 января 2014, 11:36

Здравствуйте, хочу на сайте Dooru.Ru платформа OpenCart интегрировать Я.Поиск вместо стандартного в шапке сайта. Есть трудности: как расположить форму поиска на место стандартного? Пробовал, все легко получается, кроме, как расположить его в правой части шапки и сделать отступы сверху и справа?

6 комментариев
настройки дизайна,форма поиска
Отключение подсказок при вводе?
zdanevich.vitaly
23 января 2014, 12:16

На нашем сайте пользователи вводят в поиск номера и подсказки тут ни к чему - как их отключить?

2 комментария
подсказки
Изображение в сниппете обрезает лицо человека сверху!
zagoroddir
27 января 2014, 18:00

Как нибудь это можно поправить?

Сориентировать по верхнему краю?

2 комментария
изображения,настройки дизайна,видео,дизайн,картинки
Страница с формой поиска не проходит валидацию HTML.
oolleegg55
30 января 2014, 15:30

Доброго дня!

После добавления кода поиска на страницу, проверка валидатором показывает ошибку.

Проверяю вот этим сервисом: http://validator.w3.org/

Ошибка такая: 

Line 97, Column 852Element style not allowed as child of element div in this context. (Suppressing further errors from this subtree.)

…"/></form></div><style type="text/css">.ya-page_js_yes .ya-site-form_inited_no…

 

Кому верить и что делать?

6 комментариев
HTML,валидатор,валидация