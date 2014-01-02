Здравствуйте. Столкнулся с проблемой.
Не понимаю как запилить Яндекс поиск по сайту на cast cms.
Там все .tpl
есть файл index.tpl.
{base->Get|local from=$currID field=type assign=page_type}
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
{include file=head.tpl}
</head>
<body>
<div id="top-panel">
<div class="wrapper">
{include file=menu_main.tpl}
{include file=content_search_form.tpl}
<div class="clear"></div>
</div>
</div>
<div id="wrapper">
{include file=header.tpl}
{include file=header_novelty.tpl}
<div id="body">
{include file=menu_breadcrumb.tpl}
<div class="project-gallery-link">
<a href="{base->GetUrl from=projects}">
{base->Get|local from=projects field=title_on_site}
</a>
</div>
<div class="clear"></div>
<div id="col-l">
{include file=content_catalog_filter.tpl}
{include file=menu_catalog.tpl}
<hr>
{include file=menu_other.tpl}
</div>
<div id="col-r">
{include file=content_title.tpl}
{include file=content.tpl}
</div>
<div class="clear"></div>
{if $args.chapter == index}
{include file=content_index_manufacturer.tpl}
{/if}
</div>
</div>
<div id="footer">
<div class="wrapper">
{include file=footer.tpl}
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Есть файл content_search_form.tpl
{strip}
<form method="GET" action="{link chapter=search}">
<div>
<input type="text" name="q" value="" placeholder="{GetMessage for='Поиск'}">
<input type="submit" name="" value="">
</div>
</form>
{/strip}
Есть еще 1 файл content_search.tpl
{if $args.q}
{* ФОРМА имя поля q. Метод _GET *}
{assign var=count_on_page value=20}
{assign var=page value=$args.param2|default:1}
{base->GetSearchCount query=$args.q assign=total}
{if !$args.all}
{math equation='ceil(x/y)' x=$total y=$count_on_page assign=count_page}
{math equation='ceil(x*y)' x=$page-1 y=$count_on_page assign=start}
{else}
{assign var=count_on_page value=$total}
{assign var=count_page value=1}
{assign var=start value=0}
{/if}
{base->GetSearch query=$args.q limit=$start,$count_on_page assign=arItems}
{if $arItems}
<p>{GetMessage for='Поиск по запросу: <b>%phrase%</b>. Всего найдено совпадений: <b>%total%</b></p>' phrase=$args.q|escape total=$total}
<p> </p>
<div class="news-list">
<table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0">
{foreach from=$arItems item=arItem name=list}
<tr>
<td valign="top">{math equation="x+(y*z)" x=$smarty.foreach.list.iteration y=$count_on_page z=$page-1}.</td>
<td width="10"></td>
<td valign="top">
<div class="news-item" style="margin-top:0;">
<div><a href="{$arItem.link}" class="title">{$arItem.title}</a></div>
<div>{$arItem.content}</div>
</div>
</td>
</tr>
{/foreach}
</table>
</div>
{include file=content_navi.tpl.html}
{else}
<p>{GetMessage for='По запросу <b>%param%</b> ничего не найдено.' param=$args.q|escape}</p>
<p> </p>
{GetMessage for='SEARCH_RECOMENDS'}
{/if}
{else}
{* Первоночальна форма *}
{/if}
Хочется вместо поиска который есть сейчас (ужас) поставиить ЯППС.
Вот описал как понял, Файлов там конечно штук 20, но я думаю химичить нужно именно с этими .