Добрый день, установил поиск яндекса на сайт, но по периметру формы поиска идут рамки. помогите их убрать
вот код шапки куда вставлен код поиска
<p style="text-align: center;"><span style="color: #824325; font-size: medium; line-height: 1.2;">люстры споты бра светильники торшеры настольные лампы</span></p>
<p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size: medium; color: #824325;">потолочные подвесные накладные точечные встраиваемые</span></p>
<p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size: medium; color: #824325;">фарфоровая посуда сервизы</span></p>
<p style="text-align: center;"><span style="color: #fafad2; font-size: x-small;">2</span></p>
<p style="text-align: center;"><span style="color: #824325; font-size: large;"><span style="font-size: x-large; line-height: 28.7999992370605px;"></span><strong>+7 (916) 717-55-17</strong></span></p>
<p style="text-align: center;"><span style="font-size: xx-small; color: #fafad2;">1</span></p>
<p style="text-align: center;"><strong style="font-size: xx-large; line-height: 38.4000015258789px; text-align: right;"><strong style="font-size: xx-large; line-height: 38.4000015258789px; text-align: right;"><span style="color: #824325;"> <a class="btneditor-button btn-volume" style="color: #000000 !important; border-radius: 5px; height: 30px; font-size: 14px; line-height: 30px; background: #fafad2;" href="http://svetiko.ru/"><span style="color: #824325;">Главная</span></a> <a class="btneditor-button btn-volume" style="color: #000000 !important; border-radius: 5px; height: 30px; font-size: 14px; line-height: 30px; background: #fafad2;" href="http://svetiko.ru/page"><span style="color: #824325;">Доставка и оплата</span></a> <strong style="font-size: xx-large; line-height: 38.4000015258789px; text-align: right;"><strong style="font-size: xx-large; line-height: 38.4000015258789px; text-align: right;"><a class="btneditor-button btn-volume" style="color: #000000 !important; border-radius: 5px; height: 30px; font-size: 14px; line-height: 30px; background: #fafad2;" href="http://svetiko.ru/contacts"><span style="color: #824325;">Контакты</span>
</strong><span style="font-size: medium; color: #ff0000;"><span style="line-height: 1.2;"></span></span></p>
<div class="ya-site-form ya-site-form_inited_no" onclick="return {'action':'http://svetiko.ru/poisk',