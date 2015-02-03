Клуб Яндекс.Поиска для сайта

февраль 2015
Скрыть рамки во круг поиска
Евгений
3 февраля 2015, 13:46

Добрый день, установил поиск яндекса на сайт, но по периметру формы поиска идут рамки. помогите их убрать

вот код шапки куда вставлен код поиска

<div class="ya-site-form ya-site-form_inited_no" onclick="return {'action':'http://svetiko.ru/poisk','arrow':true,'bg':'#fafad2','fontsize':12,'fg':'#000000','language':'ru','logo':'rb','publicname':'Yandex Site Search #2198902','suggest':false,'target':'_self','tld':'ru','type':2,'usebigdictionary':true,'searchid':2198902,'webopt':false,'websearch':false,'input_fg':'#000000','input_bg':'#ffffff','input_fontStyle':'normal','input_fontWeight':'normal','input_placeholder':'Поиск по сайту','input_placeholderColor':'#000000','input_borderColor':'#fafad2'}"><form action="http://yandex.ru/sitesearch" method="get" target="_self"><input type="hidden" name="searchid" value="2198902" /><input type="hidden" name="l10n" value="ru" /><input type="hidden" name="reqenc" value="" /><input type="search" name="text" value="" /><input type="submit" value="Найти" /></form></div><style type="text/css">.ya-page_js_yes .ya-site-form_inited_no { display: none; }</style><script type="text/javascript">(function(w,d,c){var s=d.createElement('script'),h=d.getElementsByTagName('script')[0],e=d.documentElement;if((' '+e.className+' ').indexOf(' ya-page_js_yes ')===-1){e.className+=' ya-page_js_yes';}s.type='text/javascript';s.async=true;s.charset='utf-8';s.src=(d.location.protocol==='https:'?'https:':'http:')+'//site.yandex.net/v2.0/js/all.js';h.parentNode.insertBefore(s,h);(w[c]||(w[c]=[])).push(function(){Ya.Site.Form.init()})})(window,document,'yandex_site_callbacks');</script>

2 комментария
Ни чего не находит
Kutsakov
9 февраля 2015, 17:33

Сделал поиск для отдельного раздела сайта. Остальные разделы поместил в исключения.
Раздел в разработке, ссылок на него на сайте пока нет, но сам раздел работает, заполняется контентом.
Результатов поиска нет. Совершенно ни чего не находит. Это нормально? 

1 комментарий
Лишний background
andeangl
9 февраля 2015, 17:44

Здравствуйте!

 

Сейчас настраиваю поиск для сайта, столкнулся с проблемой: хотел сделать скруглённые уголки (с помощью border-rasius), но под ними какой-то "левый" фон лежит. Цвет #375c51. Страница: http://riot.game-lib.info/search.php специально убрал нормальный фон у нижней части, чтобы было видно эту редиску (грязно-зелёного цвета, там где кнопки "На сайте" и "В интернете").

 

Подскажите пожалуйста, как убрать этот фон - не смог найти, кому он принадлежит.

 

P.S. Также очень хотелось бы узнать, как можно поменять полоску загрузки на более подходящую (появляется после нажатия кнопки "Найти"): https://yadi.sk/i/YXMMgEYJeTwND

4 комментария
Проблемы со сниппетами
andrey@florenw.ru
9 февраля 2015, 18:04

Здравствуйте. Установил на сайт Яндекс поиск. Всё работает, но есть несколько проблем. Подскажите, пожалуйста, в чём могут быть причины.

1. Дублирующиеся сниппеты. Сниппет искомой страницы выдаётся корректно, но у других страниц, выданных по этому же запросу в той же самой выдаче, получается тот же самый сниппет (от той страницы, которую искали). Эта проблема появляется не во всех сниппетах, но очень часто.

2. В сниппетах не выдаются изображения страниц, хотя микроразметка есть.

3. Не всегда искомая страница выдаётся на первом месте. Я понимаю, что выдача идёт по релевантности (в моём случае), но эта проблема остаётся даже если запрос прописан в "синонимах". Это может быть связано с проблемой из 1-го пункта, но всё же хотелось бы узнать точнее.

Мой поиск здесь  http://florenw.ru/wp-content/themes/Avada/flore-search.php

 

 

1 комментарий
Ссылка "Сохраненная копия" в результатах поиска
Александр Эрлих
16 февраля 2015, 18:30

Здравствуйте.

Можно ли отключить (через настройки или вообще) показ ссылки сохранённая копия? В большом поиске она понятна и нужна, а в поиске по сайту приводит только к визуальному мусору, особенно в условиях небольших сниппетов (см.скриншот https://yadi.sk/i/KDvhfVA9ebfvo). Наоборот, при переходе на поиск Яндекса, мы заинтересованы и всё делаем, чтобы в индексе была максимально актуальная информация, поэтому смысла в показе сохранённой копии мало. Ну или сделать саму ссылку менее заметной, как в большом поиске (см. скриншот https://yadi.sk/i/y1DacxzAebg3K).

Спасибо.

1 комментарий
Кнопка поиска
bossigorxxx
16 февраля 2015, 18:35

Добрый день. Хочу сделать свою форму, окошко сделал а вот кнопку  не выходит. Пытаюсь вставить свою картинку . В ксс пишу так

 

#ya-site-form0 .ya-site-form__submit {
    background: url("../img/search_button.png") no-repeat;
    display: block;
    width: 20px;
    height: 20px;
    border: none;
    cursor: pointer;
    top: 15px;
    position: absolute;
    right: 5px;
}

5 комментариев
Поиск занимает все горизонтальное меню и отображается с рамками
aelita.zav
16 февраля 2015, 18:40

Код поиска реализованный сейчас на сайте:

"<div id="topmenu_wrp" class="width_limit">
  <div id="topmenu" class="centred">
    <div class="search searchOpened">
      <form action="http://google.com/search" name="f" target="_blank">
        <input type="hidden" name="q" value="site:http://berez.org/" />
        <input maxLength="256" type="text" class="search-txt" size="30" name="q" value="" />
        <input type="submit" class="search-sbm" value="" name="btnG" />
      </form>
    </div>
        {include file="top_menu.tpl"}
  </div>
</div>"

Код поиска сгенерированный Яндексом:

"<div class="ya-site-form ya-site-form_inited_no" onclick="return {'action':'http://yandex.ru/sitesearch','arrow':false,'bg':'transparent','fontsize':12,'fg':'#000000','language':'ru','logo':'rb','publicname':'Поиск по berez.org','suggest':true,'target':'_self','tld':'ru','type':3,'usebigdictionary':true,'searchid':2201916,'webopt':false,'websearch':false,'input_fg':'#000000','input_bg':'#ffffff','input_fontStyle':'normal','input_fontWeight':'normal','input_placeholder':'','input_placeholderColor':'#000000','input_borderColor':'#7f9db9'}"><form action="http://yandex.ru/sitesearch" method="get" target="_self"><input type="hidden" name="searchid" value="2201916"/><input type="hidden" name="l10n" value="ru"/><input type="hidden" name="reqenc" value=""/><input type="search" name="text" value=""/><input type="submit" value="Найти"/></form></div><style type="text/css">.ya-page_js_yes .ya-site-form_inited_no { display: none; }</style><script type="text/javascript">(function(w,d,c){var s=d.createElement('script'),h=d.getElementsByTagName('script')[0],e=d.documentElement;if((' '+e.className+' ').indexOf(' ya-page_js_yes ')===-1){e.className+=' ya-page_js_yes';}s.type='text/javascript';s.async=true;s.charset='utf-8';s.src=(d.location.protocol==='https:'?'https:':'http:')+'//site.yandex.net/v2.0/js/all.js';h.parentNode.insertBefore(s,h);(w[c]||(w[c]=[])).push(function(){Ya.Site.Form.init()})})(window,document,'yandex_site_callbacks');</script>"

Сделала так:

"<div id="topmenu_wrp" class="width_limit">
  <div id="topmenu" class="centred">
    <div class="ya-site-form ya-site-form_inited_no" onclick="return {'action':'http://yandex.ru/sitesearch','arrow':false,'bg':'transparent','fontsize':12,'fg':'#000000','language':'ru','logo':'rb','publicname':'Поиск по berez.org','suggest':true,'target':'_self','tld':'ru','type':3,'usebigdictionary':true,'searchid':2201916,'webopt':false,'websearch':false,'input_fg':'#000000','input_bg':'#ffffff','input_fontStyle':'normal','input_fontWeight':'normal','input_placeholder':'','input_placeholderColor':'#000000','input_borderColor':'#7f9db9'}">
     <form action="http://yandex.ru/sitesearch" method="get" target="_self">
      <input type="hidden" name="searchid" value="2201916"/>
      <input type="hidden" name="l10n" value="ru"/>
      <input type="hidden" name="reqenc" value=""/>
      <input type="search" name="text" value=""/>
      <input type="submit" value="Найти"/>
     </form>
    </div>
    {include file="top_menu.tpl"}
  </div>
</div>

<style type="text/css">.ya-page_js_yes .ya-site-form_inited_no { display: none; }
</style>
<script type="text/javascript">(function(w,d,c){var s=d.createElement('script'),h=d.getElementsByTagName('script')[0],e=d.documentElement;if((' '+e.className+' ').indexOf(' ya-page_js_yes ')===-1){e.className+=' ya-page_js_yes';}s.type='text/javascript';s.async=true;s.charset='utf-8';s.src=(d.location.protocol==='https:'?'https:':'http:')+'//site.yandex.net/v2.0/js/all.js';h.parentNode.insertBefore(s,h);(w[c]||(w[c]=[])).push(function(){Ya.Site.Form.init()})})(window,document,'yandex_site_callbacks');
</script>"

Окошко поиска занимает все пространство горизонтального меню и выводится в рамках.

Как исправить? Помогите...

 

1 комментарий
Нет результатов поиска
arsellor.ru
19 февраля 2015, 13:19

Здравствуйте!

Воспользовалась Яндекс.Поиском для сайта. На странице, указанной в разделе "Результаты поиска" самих результатов нет, хотя переход из поисковой строки при нажатии "Найти" происходит.

 

Подскажите, в чем может быть проблема?

7 комментариев
Рамки оформления и результаты поиска на одной странице
olegon.ru
20 февраля 2015, 16:09

Добрый день,

речь идет про https://inima.ru/, поиск вверху правой колонки.

Борюсь с рамками и размером поиска. Т.е. хотелось бы, чтобы не было таких больших рамок, еще и с обрамлением. Что делать?

И второй вопрос, можно ли сделать так, чтобы поиск каждый раз открывался в новой закладке? Поясню.

Ищем слово, открылась страница с результатами. Не закрываем ее, возвращаемся на страницу блога, ищем другое слово. И вот тебе раз - обновляется страница с результатами, открытыми в прошлый раз. Если закладок много, то эту страницу еще поискать надо. Как сделать, чтобы поиск открывался в новой закладке всегда?

5 комментариев
Фокус замирает на кнопке поиска
SumoTTo
24 февраля 2015, 12:09

Здравствуйте.

При навигации с помощью клавиатуры и фокусировке на кнопке поиска, пропадает возможность перемещаться с помощью клавиши "TAB", это происходит только если включены поисковые подсказки.

Мой сайт remontkvartir9782020.ru, посмотрел на других сайтах, фокус также замирает, и кажется, это не очень правильно.

Можно ли изменить такое поведение?

5 комментариев
Нет картинок в сниппетах
Алексей
24 февраля 2015, 12:12

Здравствуйте. В очередной раз проблема с отображением картинок в сниппетах. Их нет. Хотя точно были. Я уже раз обращался по этому поводу к Вам. Тогда Вы что-то сделали и они появились. Но, кажеться, после моей ошибки они опять пропали.

В настройках всё включено. Я про опцию "картинками со страниц документов".

Если не сложно, буду рад, если поможете. Заранее благодарен.

2 комментария
пытаюсь установить поиск застрял на шаге требует указать область поиска помогите что там указать
express-rosa
27 февраля 2015, 15:52
Укажите область поиска
Это название будет видно только вам. Например, «Поиск по моему сайту».
3 комментария