В пятницу, 9 октября 2009 года, в офисе Яндекса в Красной Розе выступит Алексей Эфрос, доцент кафедры компьютерных наук (Computer Science Department) School of Computer Science Carnegie Mellon University (CMU). Тема выступления – «The use of massive amounts of visual data to solve problems in computer vision and computer graphics». The availability of massive amounts of text and speech data has dramatically improved the performance of automatic systems such as speech recognition and automatic translation. Can similar advances be on the horizon for visual data? In this talk, I will briefly discuss our progress on a set of challenging problems including: filling holes in images, finding and segmenting objects, inserting objects into new scenes, geo-locating images, etc. In each case, access to a large image database proved crucial to tackling the problem. While some examples require labeled data, others just require a very large set of images, such as our recently collected dataset of 6 million Flickr photographs.